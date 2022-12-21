Today's Notices Dec 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert AtteberyRobert Attebery, 98 of Weiser, died Dec. 13, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Ivan HerreraIvan Herrera, 28, of Fruitland, died Dec. 18, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Jose M. MartinezJose M. Martinez, 85, of Nyssa, died Dec. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.Wayne WilliamsonWayne Williamson, 60, of Weiser, died Dec. 16, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Idaho Boise Wayne Williamson Ivan Herrera Arrangement Direction Pass Away Robert Attebery Architecture Jose M. Martinez Nyssa Funeral Home Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit