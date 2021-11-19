Purchase Access

Michael Wayne Getusky

Michael Wayne Getusky, 71, of Fruitvale, died Nov. 10, 2020, in Fruitvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Rodney Holcomb

Rodney Holcomb, 85, of Ontario, died Nov. 15, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

Carol Ann Martinez

Carol Ann Martinez, 66, of New Plymouth, died Nov. 17, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Reiko Olson

Reiko Olson, 85, of Ontario, died Nov. 15, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Maria Rodriguez

Maria Rodriguez, 73, of Nyssa, died Nov. 15, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Thomas G. Stenkamp

Thomas G. Stenkamp, 90, of Ontario, died Nov. 16, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Eleanor Topliff

Eleanor Topliff, 100, of Nyssa, died Nov. 16, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

