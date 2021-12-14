Purchase Access

Janet Bonnas

Janet Bonnas, 88, of Payette, died Dec. 10, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Robert R. Bradfield

Robert R. Bradfield, 93, of Vale, died Dec. 10, 2021 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Herbert R. Edmondson

Herbert R. Edmondson, 80, of Payette, died Dec. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Dorothy Evelyn Griep

Dorothy Evelyn Griep, 90, formerly of Fruitland, died Dec. 9, 2021, at her residence in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Rosalie Johnson

Rosalie Johnson, 81, of Fruitland, died Dec. 10, 2021 at a her home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Cleo I. Miller

Cleo I. Miller, 86, of Ontario, died Dec. 11, 2021 at a Payette Idaho care Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Feliciano Munoz-Olmos

Feliciano Munoz-Olmos, 87, of New Plymouth, died Dec. 8, 2021 at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memorial Chapel in Payette.

Dwayne Ulrey

Dwayne Ulrey, 65, of Nyssa, died Dec. 12, 2021 at St. Alphonsus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario, Oregon.

