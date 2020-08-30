Gale Breitkreutz
Gale Breitkreutz, 68, of Fruitland, died Aug. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Steven L. Michael
Steven L. Michael, 83, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 28, 2020, at his home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Jane Marie Rudy
Jane Marie Rudy, 91, of Vale, formerly of Ontario, died Aug. 28, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.