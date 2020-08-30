Gale Breitkreutz

Gale Breitkreutz, 68, of Fruitland, died Aug. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Steven L. Michael

Steven L. Michael, 83, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 28, 2020, at his home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Jane Marie Rudy

Jane Marie Rudy, 91, of Vale, formerly of Ontario, died Aug. 28, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

