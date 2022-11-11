Today's Notices Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alan Peter CasvinAlan Peter Casvin, 77, of Payette, died Nov. 9, 2022, at an Ontario hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Rose WillRose Will, 93, of Fruitland, died Nov. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alan Peter Casvin Arrangement Ontario Idaho Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Direction Hospital Rose Will Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit