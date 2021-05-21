Marla Kay Anderson
Marla Kay Anderson, 66, of Weiser, died May 17, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Norma L. Balderston
Norma L. Balderston, 85, Adrian, died May 18, 2021, at her home in Adrian. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Simona Castillo
Simona Castillo, 91, of Ontario, died May 18, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Peggy Lee (Wells) Harlan
Peggy Lee (Wells) Harlan, 72, of Boise, formerly of Payette, died May 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Meridian.
James E. McCosh
James E. McCosh, 85, of Fruitland, died May 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Jack Sheppard
Jack Sheppard, 62, of Council, died May 17, 2021, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.