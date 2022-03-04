Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

William (Scott) Eberhart

William (Scott) Eberhart, 54, of Ontario, died Feb. 24, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Martha Kay Fisher

Martha Kay Fisher, 66, of New Plymouth, died March 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Shirley Shaffer

Shirley Shaffer, 72, of Fruitland, died Feb. 28, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags