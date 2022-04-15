Purchase Access

Samantha Almodovar

Samantha Almodovar, 27, died March 13, 2022 at St Als ER Ontario Oregon. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Doris Marie Moore

Doris Marie Moore, 87, formally of Fruitland, died peacefully April 13, 2022, in Weiser. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

