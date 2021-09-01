Elizabeth Irene “Betty” Ball

Elizabeth Irene “Betty” Ball, 97, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 28, 2021 at a care facility in Emmett. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Steven Daniel Kerpa

Steven Daniel Kerpa, 31, of Ontario, died Aug. 28, 2021. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Milton Ward

Milton Ward, 60, of Cambridge. died Aug. 28, 2021 in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags