Rodolfo Luna

Rodolfo Luna, 76, formerly of Ontario, died Sept. 22, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, Nampa.

Tom Pallis

Tom Pallis, 64, of Fruitland, died Sept. 24, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Kelly Thomas

Kelly Thomas, 62, of Weiser, died Sept. 21, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

