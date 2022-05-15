Purchase Access

Terry David Belcoe

Terry David Belcoe, of Adrian, died May 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Gregory Burt

Gregory Burt, 74, of Ontario, died May 13, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

