Today's Notices Apr 5, 2023

James Chancellor
James Chancellor, 95, of Payette, died April 1, 2023. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Carol Jean Eldred
Carol Jean Eldred, 71, of Nyssa, died April 3, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.

Margaret Villanueva
Margaret Villanueva, 83, of New Plymouth, died April 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.