Lillian Chandler

Lillian Chandler, 91, of Nyssa, died Aug. 18, 2021, in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Bertie M. Plummer

Bertie M. Plummer, 98, of Ontario, died Aug. 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

