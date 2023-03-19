Today's Notices Mar 19, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carolyn KniefelCarolyn Kniefel, 88, of Payette, died peacefully March 16, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Colorado Springs, CO. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel of Payette.Donald W. RaymondDonald W. Raymond, 79, of Ontario, died March 15, 2023 in Boise. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit