Today's Notices Dec 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delores Ann HassDelores Ann Hass, 84, of Payette, died peacefully Dec. 9, 2022 at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.Vinita ReynonVinita Reynon, 70, of Vale, died Dec. 9, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Darlene Jo WadeDarlene Jo Wade, 84, of Payette, died Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Delores Ann Hass Darlene Jo Wade Direction Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Idaho Funeral Chapel Vinita Reynon Ontario Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit