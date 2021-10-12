Frances Fuller

Frances Fuller, 91, of Fruitland, formerly of Weiser, died Oct. 10, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Darlene Jenkins

Darlene Jenkins, 80, of Vale, died Oct. 8, 2021 at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements under the direction of the Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Terry McGinnis

Terry McGinnis, 82, of Ontario, died Oct. 8, 2021 at his home. Arrangements under the direction of the Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Jack Perkett

Jack Perkett, 87, of Weiser, died Sept. 26, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of the Thomason Funeral Home.

