Delores Carico

Delores JoAnne Wyman Carico, 86, of Boise, died January 7, 2021 at local care center. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Lezetta “Stuart” Hunter

Lezetta “Stuart” Hunter, 101, of Payette, died January 5, 2021. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Dorothy Little

Dorothy Ann Little, 84, of Fruitland, died Jan. 5, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Marlene Lively

Marlene Lively, 74, of Council, died January 3, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

David McNair

David McNair, 76, of Weiser, died January 4, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Stanley Penn

Stanley Penn, 102, of Ontario, died January 5, 2021 at his home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Reed-Morgan Thulander

Reed-Morgan Thulander, 19, of Cambridge, died January 1, 2021 in Caldwell Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Sonorous Urrea

Sonorous A. Urrea, 85, of Ontario, died January 6, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags