Delores Carico
Delores JoAnne Wyman Carico, 86, of Boise, died January 7, 2021 at local care center. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Lezetta “Stuart” Hunter
Lezetta “Stuart” Hunter, 101, of Payette, died January 5, 2021. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Dorothy Little
Dorothy Ann Little, 84, of Fruitland, died Jan. 5, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Marlene Lively
Marlene Lively, 74, of Council, died January 3, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
David McNair
David McNair, 76, of Weiser, died January 4, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Stanley Penn
Stanley Penn, 102, of Ontario, died January 5, 2021 at his home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Reed-Morgan Thulander
Reed-Morgan Thulander, 19, of Cambridge, died January 1, 2021 in Caldwell Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Sonorous Urrea
Sonorous A. Urrea, 85, of Ontario, died January 6, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.