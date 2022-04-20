Purchase Access

Kathleen Cook

Kathleen Cook, 87, of Ontario, died April 18, 2022 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Barbara May Short

Barbara May Short, 65, of Ontario, died April 14, 2022, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Lois Claudette Stephens

Lois Claudette Stephens, 80, of Nyssa, died April 18, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.

James Wiley

James Wiley, 72, of Nyssa, died April 18, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario.

Scott Charles Winegar

Scott Charles Winegar, 44, formerly of Fruitland, died April 16, 2022, at a hospital in Texarkana, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

