Mary G. Hovey

Mary G. Hovey, 76, of Weiser, died Oct. 1, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Glenn E. Vogt

Glenn E. Vogt, 79, of Boise, died Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

