Verna Pearl Landen
Verna Pearl Landen, 76, of Payette, died May 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Joan Shannon Shipley
Joan Shannon Shipley, 90, of Fruitland, died May 26, 2021, at home in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Viola Jeanne Hansen Thompson
Viola Jeanne Hansen Thompson, 89, of Fruitland, died May 25, 2021, at a senior living facility in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Stan L. Van De Bogart
Stan L. Van De Bogart, 64, of Payette, died May 25, 2021, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Cedric A. Worthy
Cedric A. Worthy, 70, of Payette, died May 26, 2021, at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario.