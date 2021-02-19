Wayne Dale Ary
Wayne Dale Ary, 77, of Greenleaf, died Feb. 16, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
Rogene Madaline Dellinger
Rogene Madaline Dellinger, 86, of Payette, died Feb. 13, 2021 at Royal Villa Care Center in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Ronald S. Johnson
Ronald S. Johnson, 85, of New Plymouth, died Feb. 16, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette
Jessie Rodriguez
Jessie Rodriguez, Nyssa, died Feb. 17, 2021 at his home in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.