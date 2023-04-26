Today's Notices Apr 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George BroamGeorge Broam, 82, of Weiser, died April 24, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements under the directions of Thomason Funeral Home.Shayne D. GabicaShayne D. Gabica, 34, of Ontario, died April 24, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.Jay KygarJay Kygar, 65, of Nyssa, died April 25, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Charlene E. ShawCharlene E. Shaw, 74, of Nampa, died April 23, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel - Ontario.Leona Louise Wilson McCoy ShraderLeona Louise Wilson McCoy Shrader, 91, formally of Cambridge, died April 23, 2023 in Twin Falls. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Advertising Botany Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit