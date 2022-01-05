Purchase Access

Bruce A. Bond

Bruce A. Bond, 69, of Vale, died Dec. 30, 2021 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Barbara Dedman

Barbara Dedman, 78, of Fruitland, died Jan. 1, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Ellen May Kennedy-Lester

Ellen May Kennedy-Lester, 95, of Nampa, died Dec. 31, 2021 at her home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Kenneth Call Moore

Kenneth Call Moore, 58, formerly of Nyssa, died Dec. 22, 2021 in Pahrump, Nevada. Arrangements under the direction of Lee Funeral Home, Pahrump, NV.

Duane Lawren Roberts

Duane Lawren Roberts, 85, of Meridian, died peacefully Dec. 28, 2021, in Garden City. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Roger Smith

Roger Smith, 83, of Payette, died Jan. 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

