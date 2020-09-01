Connie Colleen Bradford-Meyer
Connie Colleen Bradford-Meyer, 73, of Nampa, formerly of Vale, died Aug. 28, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Mike (Michael) Davis
Mike (Michael) Davis, 67, of Ontario, died Aug. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Harlen Garner
Harlen Garner, 52, of Nyssa, died Aug. 29, 2020 in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Jeanette C. Neese
Jeanette C. Neese, 86, of Payette, died Aug. 31, 2020, at a care facility in Emmett, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Patsy Smith
Patsy Smith, 87, of Ontario, died Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Albert ‘Ray’ Stoaks
Albert “Ray” Stoaks, 83, of Vale, died Aug. 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
