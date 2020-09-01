Connie Colleen Bradford-Meyer

Connie Colleen Bradford-Meyer, 73, of Nampa, formerly of Vale, died Aug. 28, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Mike (Michael) Davis

Mike (Michael) Davis, 67, of Ontario, died Aug. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Harlen Garner

Harlen Garner, 52, of Nyssa, died Aug. 29, 2020 in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Jeanette C. Neese

Jeanette C. Neese, 86, of Payette, died Aug. 31, 2020, at a care facility in Emmett, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Patsy Smith

Patsy Smith, 87, of Ontario, died Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Albert ‘Ray’ Stoaks

Albert “Ray” Stoaks, 83, of Vale, died Aug. 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Tags

Load comments