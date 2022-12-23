Today's Notices Dec 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fosteena BrownFosteena Brown, 82, of Ontario, died Dec. 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario, Oregon.Vanna DixonVanna Dixon, 78, of Meridian, died Dec. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Elysia ‘Grace’ GoodwinElysia ‘Grace’ Goodwin, 15, of Weiser, died Dec. 17, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Daniel MoserDaniel Moser, 87, of Fruitland, died Dec. 21, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Norma PerdueNorma Perdue, 94, of Nyssa, died Dec. 18, 2022 at a Nyssa care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grace Elysium Arrangement Funeral Home Today Notice Direction Norma Perdue Nyssa Care Facility Vanna Dixon Funeral Chapel Ontario Daniel Moser Oregon Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit