Dianne Isaak

Dianne Isaak, 70, of Indian Valley, died August 21, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Joseph Lawrence

Joseph Lawrence, 93, of Ironside, died August 24, 2021 at home in Ironside. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario.