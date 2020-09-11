Steven F. Borwieck
Steven F. Borwieck, 67, of Payette, died Sept. 9, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
David Cuellar
David Cuellar, 56, of Ontario, died Sept. 8, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
John Frederick Farman
John Frederick Farman, 74, of New Plymouth, died Sept. 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Ronald Maxey Luna
Ronald Maxey Luna, 67, of Homedale, died Sept. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Guillermo ‘Willy’ Trujillo Jr.
Guillermo “Willy” Trujillo Jr., 62, of Fruitland, died Sept. 8, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.