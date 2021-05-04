Melinda J. Gammage

Melinda J. Gammage, 75, of Ontario, died April 30, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Margaret C. Russell

Margaret C. Russell, 101, of Payette, died May 2, 2021, at her home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Betty J. Schaffeld

Betty J. Schaffeld, 94, of Ontario, died April 30, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

