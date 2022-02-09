Purchase Access

Tina Freeman

Tina Freeman, 53, of Payette, died Feb. 8, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Leland Norton

Leland Norton, 81, of Nyssa, died Feb. 7, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel of Ontario.

RayAnn Springer

RayAnn Springer, 83, of Nyssa, died Feb. 7, 2022 at St. Alphonsus hospital. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario.

