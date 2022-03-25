Purchase Access

Bonnie J. Cochran

Bonnie J. Cochran, 88, of Vale, died March 22, 2022, at a Vale Care center. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Phyllis R. Crawley

Phyllis R. Crawley, 91, formerly of Fruitland, died March 23, 2022, in Mesquite, Nevada. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Ronald John Holmes

Ronald John Holmes, 88, of Vale, died March 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Dora Seequist

Dora Seequist, 89, of Fruitland, died Feb. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Rayetta A. Spurlock

Rayetta A. Spurlock, 73, of Ontario, died March 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Bonnie Carol Wheeler

Bonnie Carol Wheeler, 86, of Boise, died March 22, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

