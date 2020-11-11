Brandon Bruzewski

Brandon Bruzewski, 36, of New Plymouth, died on Nov. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Ron Martin

Ron Martin, 57, of Ontario, died on Nov. 7, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Mary Suemiko Mizuta

Mary Suemiko Mizuta, 98, of Ontario, died on Nov. 4, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Charles Edward Packer

Charles Edward Packer, 77, of Fruitland, died on Nov. 7, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Victor Ramirez

Victor Ramirez, 40, of Vale, died on Nov. 7, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

