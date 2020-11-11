Brandon Bruzewski
Brandon Bruzewski, 36, of New Plymouth, died on Nov. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Ron Martin
Ron Martin, 57, of Ontario, died on Nov. 7, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Mary Suemiko Mizuta
Mary Suemiko Mizuta, 98, of Ontario, died on Nov. 4, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Charles Edward Packer
Charles Edward Packer, 77, of Fruitland, died on Nov. 7, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Victor Ramirez
Victor Ramirez, 40, of Vale, died on Nov. 7, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.