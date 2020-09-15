Justine G. Bennett
Justine G. Bennett, 85, of Fruitland, died Sept. 11, 2020, in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.
LaVerne Wesley DeJongh
LaVerne Wesley DeJongh, 76, of Fruitland, died Sept. 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Wendy Herbel
Wendy Herbel, 60, of Weiser, died Sept. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Linda Hoodjer
Linda Hoodjer, 67, of Payette, died Sept. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Richard Keller
Richard Keller, 54, of Ontario, died Sept. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Wallace F. Kent
Wallace F. Kent, 94, Ontario, died Sept. 11, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Janice A. Roggenkamp
Janice A. Roggenkamp, 84, of Boise, died Sept. 14, 2020, at a Boise assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.