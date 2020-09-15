Justine G. Bennett

Justine G. Bennett, 85, of Fruitland, died Sept. 11, 2020, in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario. 

LaVerne Wesley DeJongh

LaVerne Wesley DeJongh, 76, of Fruitland, died Sept. 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Wendy Herbel

Wendy Herbel, 60, of Weiser, died Sept. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Linda Hoodjer

Linda Hoodjer, 67, of Payette, died Sept. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Richard Keller

Richard Keller, 54, of Ontario, died Sept. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Wallace F. Kent

Wallace F. Kent, 94, Ontario, died Sept. 11, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Janice A. Roggenkamp

Janice A. Roggenkamp, 84, of Boise, died Sept. 14, 2020, at a Boise assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

