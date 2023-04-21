Today's Notices Apr 21, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary BryantMary Bryant, 75, of Ontario, died April 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Ned Allen EnyeartNed Allen Enyeart, 76, of Ontario. died April 18, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.Leona Mae ClarkLeona Mae Clark, 100, of Weiser, died April 17, 2023 in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Joyce Diana VasquezJoyce Diana Vasquez, 80, formerly of Payette, died peacefully April 19, 2023 in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit