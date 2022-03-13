Purchase Access

Joyce Barden

Joyce Barden, 66, of Weiser, died March 6, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Ronald Green

Ronald Green, 85, of Ontario, died March 9, 2022 in Ontario. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Carol Lee Ogle

Carol Lee Ogle, 80, of Fruitland, died peacefully March 10, 2022, in Fruitland. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

James Servatius

James Servatius, 63, of Weiser, died March 7, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

