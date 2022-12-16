Today's Notices Dec 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cynthia S. BlountCynthia S. Blount, 46, of Boise, died Dec. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel — Ontario.Murrel MahanMurrel Mahan, 81, of Ontario, died Dec. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Loren PotthoffLoren Potthoff, 83, of Payette, died Dec. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Loren Potthoff Arrangement Funeral Chapel Today Notice Direction Cynthia S. Blount Lienkaemper Chapel Boise Ontario Murrel Mahan Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit