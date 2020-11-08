Today's notices Nov 8, 2020 Nov 8, 2020 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Rosario A. GarciaRosario A. Garcia, 58, of Ontario, died Nov. 3, 2020, at her home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosario A. Garcia Ontario Arrangement Funeral Chapel Direction Today Notice Submit Your Obituary Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit