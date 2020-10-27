Joseph Aubrey
Joseph Aubrey, 81, of Weiser, died Oct. 22, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Margaret Y. Bones
Margaret Y. Bones, 78, of Ontario, died Oct. 24, 2020, at her home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Bernice Marie Cross
Bernice Marie Cross, 105, of Cascade, formerly of Payette, died Oct. 21, 2020, at home in Cascade. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Brent Hasler
Brent Hasler, of Vale, died Oct. 25, 2020, at his home in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Shirley Williamson
Shirley Williamson, 77, of Weiser, died Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.