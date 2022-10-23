Today's Notices Oct 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elmer Lee HolmanElmer Lee Holman, 92, of Ontario, died Oct. 21, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Richard Stanley LuceroRichard Stanley Lucero, Sr., 88, of Payette, died Oct. 8, 2022, at his home in Payette. Cremation was under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.John D. McCordJohn D. McCord, 79, formerly of Ontario, died Oct. 17, 2022 in Tigard, OR. Arrangements by Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives.Shirley Ann RichShirley Ann Rich, 67, of Payette, died peacefully at her home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John D. Mccord Alternative Funeral Arrangement Notice Ontario Tigard Cremation Worship Ethnology Richard Stanley Lucero Sr. Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Shirley Ann Rich Home Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists