Today's Notices Jun 16, 2023

Gerald Hardin
Gerald Hardin, 74, of Weiser, died June 12, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Patricia L. Hiatt
Patricia L. Hiatt, 78, of Nyssa, died June 12, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel - Ontario.

Amy Lewis Mitchell
Amy Lewis Mitchell, 88, of Nyssa, died June 14, 2023. Arrangements by Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.

Edward L. Snook
Edward L. Snook, 78, of Payette, died June 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.