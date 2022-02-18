Purchase Access

Jon Harris Echave

Jon Harris Echave, 50, of Jordan Valley, died Feb. 15, 2022 at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Caldwell.

Patricia Marie Elliott

Patricia Marie Elliott, 52, of New Plymouth, died peacefully Feb. 15, 2022, in Boise. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Gaylene E. Presher Henson

Gaylene E. Presher Henson, 86, of Weiser, died Feb. 11, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Linda Knight

Linda Knight, 74, of Weiser, died Feb. 13, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Michael Lee Knight

Michael Lee Knight, 70, of Payette, died Payette Care Center on Feb. 14, 2022. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel.

Kathy Miller

Kathy Miller, 68, of Payette, died Feb. 14, 2022 in Payette. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Albert Snyder

Albert Snyder, 63, of Adrian, died Feb. 16, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

