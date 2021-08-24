Lawerance McCulloch

Lawerance McCulloch, 52, of Homedale, died Aug. 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Roland Earl Smith

Roland Earl Smith, 71, of Payette, died Aug. 23, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

