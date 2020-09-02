Bill R. Boyd
Bill R. Boyd, 90, of Ontario, and formerly of Weiser, died Aug. 29, 2020, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Ronald James Cain
Ronald James Cain, 83, of Nampa, formerly of Payette, died Sept. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Fred L. Gallant
Fred L. Gallant, 74, of Cambridge, died Aug. 29, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
David Edward Harris
David Edward Harris, 86, of Payette, died Aug. 30, 2020, at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Shizuye ‘Shiz’ Inouye
Shizuye “Shiz” Inouye, 94 of Payette, died Sept. 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City, Idaho.
Esteban Jimenez
Esteban Jimenez, 81, of Nyssa, died suddenly Aug. 31, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Kathleen Susan Scotto
Kathleen Susan Scotto, 65, of Fruitland, died Sept. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
