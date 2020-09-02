Bill R. Boyd

Bill R. Boyd, 90, of Ontario, and formerly of Weiser, died Aug. 29, 2020, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Ronald James Cain

Ronald James Cain, 83, of Nampa, formerly of Payette, died Sept. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Fred L. Gallant

Fred L. Gallant, 74, of Cambridge, died Aug. 29, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

David Edward Harris

David Edward Harris, 86, of Payette, died Aug. 30, 2020, at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Shizuye ‘Shiz’ Inouye

Shizuye “Shiz” Inouye, 94 of Payette, died Sept. 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City, Idaho.

Esteban Jimenez

Esteban Jimenez, 81, of Nyssa, died suddenly Aug. 31, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Kathleen Susan Scotto

Kathleen Susan Scotto, 65, of Fruitland, died Sept. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

