Ronald Collingwood
Ronald R. Collingwood, 81, of Payette, died Jan. 5, 2021 at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Sheila Garbocci
Sheila Jane Garbocci, 74, of Fruitland, died Monday, January 4, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
Evelyn Strickland
Evelyn Sarah Strickland, 89, of Caldwell, formerly of Payette, died January 4, 2021 at a care facility in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.