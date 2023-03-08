Today's Notices Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edward 'Ed' H. BunceEdward “Ed” H. Bunce, 74, of Payette, died March 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Planning Weapons Archery Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit