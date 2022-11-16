Today's Notices Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia BranchVirginia Branch, 91, of Midvale, died Nov. 12, 2022, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Helen Emiko OkaiHelen Emiko Okai, 91, of Nyssa, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Virginia Branch Arrangement Funeral Home Cambridge Today Direction Notice Helen Emiko Okai Lienkaemper Chapel Nyssa Nyssa Lienkaemper Chapel Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit