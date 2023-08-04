Today's Notices Aug 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patsy BryanPatsy M. Bryan, 94, of Ontario, died August 3, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.Derrell ChildersDerrell Clarke Childers, 82, of Payette, died August 2, 2023. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor - Boise.Janet LawrenceJanet L. Lawrence, 62, of Nyssa, died on July 31, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.Randal McCarneyRandal McCarney, 66, of Payette, died August 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Elizebeth ShoverElizebeth Ruth “Betty” Shover, age 81, of Fruitland, ID, formerly of Payette died July 29, 2023 in Fruitland, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit