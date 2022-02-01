Purchase Access

Timothy Allen Bailey

Timothy Allen Bailey, 60, of New Plymouth, died Jan. 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center – Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Dorin Daniels

Dorin Daniels, 94, of Ontario, died Jan. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Barbara Loredo

Barbara Loredo, 69, of Weiser, died Jan. 22, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Fedencio Nungaray

Fedencio Nungaray, 93, of Nyssa, died Jan. 28, 2022. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

LeClare John Percy

LeClare John Percy, 79, of Midvale, died Jan. 27, 2022, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

