Today's Notices Aug 25, 2023

Eugene Boss
Eugene Hector Boss, 68, Ontario died Dec. 24, 2020.

Betty Hipp
Betty Lou Hipp, 93, of Nyssa died Aug. 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.

Roger Rode
Roger Rode, 87, of Ontario, Oregon died Aug. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Katheryn Stephens
Katheryn Jean Stephens, age 91, of Fruitland, ID died Aug. 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.