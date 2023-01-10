Today's Notices Jan 10, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Herbert Jr. CummingsHerbert Jr. Cummings, 62, of Council, died Jan. 7, 2023 in Council. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Cherie SkogerboeCherie Skogerboe, 80, formerly of Fruitland, died peacefully Jan. 7, 2023 in Eagle, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.Patricia Diane StowellPatricia Diane Stowell, 79, of Payette, died Jan. 6, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.James R. WoodardJames R. Woodard, 69, of Payette, died Jan. 5, 2023 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James R. Woodard Arrangement Funeral Chapel Ontario Today Direction Notice Patricia Diane Stowell Cherie Skogerboe Idaho Funeral Home Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit