Francisca Aguilar

Francisca Aguilar, 92, of Payette, died Sept. 3, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Larry Dove

Larry Dove, 78, of Payette, died Sept. 5, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Mary Jo Himes

Mary Jo Himes, 92, of Fruitland, died Sept. 5, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Robert Carl Mitchell

Robert Carl Mitchell, 58, formerly of Parma, died Aug. 26, 2021, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Margaret Faye Noblit

Margaret Faye Noblit, 92, of Ontario, died Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

Janice Rambo

Janice Rambo, 84, of Meridian, died Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.

Peggy Ann Sutherland

Peggy Ann Sutherland, 73, of Weiser, died Sept. 2, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Traci Warren

Traci Warren, 53, of Payette, died Sept. 4, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

