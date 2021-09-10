Today's Notices Sep 10, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Francisca AguilarFrancisca Aguilar, 92, of Payette, died Sept. 3, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Larry DoveLarry Dove, 78, of Payette, died Sept. 5, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of All Valley Cremation.Mary Jo HimesMary Jo Himes, 92, of Fruitland, died Sept. 5, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Robert Carl MitchellRobert Carl Mitchell, 58, formerly of Parma, died Aug. 26, 2021, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.Margaret Faye NoblitMargaret Faye Noblit, 92, of Ontario, died Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.Janice RamboJanice Rambo, 84, of Meridian, died Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.Peggy Ann SutherlandPeggy Ann Sutherland, 73, of Weiser, died Sept. 2, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Traci WarrenTraci Warren, 53, of Payette, died Sept. 4, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Dove Cremation Arrangement All Valley Direction Today Notice Margaret Faye Noblit Ontario Robert Carl Mitchell Caldwell Funeral Home Lienkaemper Chapel Janice Rambo Weiser Peggy Ann Sutherland Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists